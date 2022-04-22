Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR 273 Winning Numbers for April 22; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the much-anticipated live results of the Nirmal NR 273 lottery today, April 22 at 3 pm. The Nirmal NR 273 lucky draw results will be released on the official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net

The lottery’s detailed results will be available at 4 pm today. Every afternoon, the Kerala state government holds its weekly lucky draws at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. To make it more convenient for the participants, the results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of Wednesday’s lucky draw will receive a life-changing amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner of the Nirmal NR 273 lucky draw will receive Rs 10 lakh. The Kerala State Lottery Department will award Rs 1 lakh to the third prize winner of Nirmal NR 273. Furthermore, a lucky consolation prize money of Rs 8,000 is also being offered.

When the results are announced, participants must match their ticket numbers in the Nirmal NR 273 lucky draw winning list. It is recommended that the winning numbers be confirmed with both the Kerala lottery website as well as the Kerala Government Gazette. After the lottery ticket numbers are confirmed, ticket holders should keep in mind that they must submit their winning tickets within 30 days of the result announcement. Make sure the ticket is not damaged, as damaged tickets may not be accepted. It should also be mentioned that the lottery money will be credited to winners following the mandatory tax deductions, if any, have been applied to the sum.

Winners of the Nirmal NR 273 lucky draw who win prize money of Rs 5,000 or more are supposed to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who win less than Rs 5,000, on the other hand, can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

