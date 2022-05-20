Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR 277 Winning Numbers for May 20; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Kerala Lottery Department is slated to release the results of Friday’s lucky draw ‘Nirmal NR 277’ at 4 pm today. From 3 pm on May 20, the lottery department will begin to announce the names of the winners on the Kerala lottery’s official website- https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

The Kerala lottery department’s Nirmal NR 277 lottery allows even the underprivileged to become millionaires easily. The Friday lucky draw will take place at the Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan. The results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of the participants.

Find out the prize money available:

The lottery department provides large sums of money to contestants based on their position. The first reward in the Nirmal NR 277 lottery is Rs. 70 lakhs, while the second prize in today’s lottery is Rs. 10 lakhs. The people who finish third will receive Rs. 1 lakh. In addition, a lucky participant will have the opportunity to earn a consolation reward of Rs 8,000.

When the Nirmal NR 277 lottery result is released, ticket holders must check and match the winning list from both the lottery department’s official website and the Kerala Government Gazette. If you see your ticket number in the list, you must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with the tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize. It should be noted that the verification process must be completed within 30 days of the results being announced, or else the tickets will be considered invalid.

Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prizes at any lottery outlet in Kerala. Whereas, those who have won more than Rs 5,000 must submit their tickets to a bank or government lottery office together with their identification proofs in order to make a claim.

The winners should be aware that they will only get their winning amount after the applicable tax deduction.

