Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR-281 Winning Numbers for June 17; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The winning list for the Nirmal NR-281 lottery of Kerala will be shared by the state lottery department today June 17. The Live results will be out at 3 pm and the detailed ones will be available by 4 pm. Ticket holders of Friday’s lucky draw will be able to check the winning numbers on the official website, https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

To make it convenient for the participants, Kerala Government Gazette will also publish the results. The lucky draw is going to be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near the bakery junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

With Nirmal NR-281 lottery, residents of the state have the opportunity to make easy money for themselves. All they have to do is, go to a state- authorised ticket selling shop and purchase a ticket. The Nirmal lucky draw is offering Rs 70 Lakh to the first prize winner. While the second prize will get a chance to earn Rs 10 Lakh. The third prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, a lucky participant will get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Nirmal NR-281 lottery results: How to claim prize money?

If you have won a prize in Nirmal NR-281 lucky draw then you must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with your ticket. Also, remember to carry identification proof such as an Aadhaar or PAN card for a necessary verification process. Make sure that you surrender all the required documents within 30 days of the results announcement. Once the verification process is completed, the amount you’ve won will be credited to your account.

It is to be noted that the condition of your tickets should remain good because the damaged ones may not get accepted. Those who win an amount of cash less than Rs 5,000 can make a claim from any of the lottery shops in Kerala.

