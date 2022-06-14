LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-317 Winning Numbers for June 14; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-317 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-317 today on Tuesday, June 14 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000.

KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-3 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh Third Prize: Rs 5,000 Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000 Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000 Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000 Sixth Prize: Rs 500 Seventh Prize: Rs 200 Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

5790 5709 5970 5907

5079 5097 7590 7509

7950 7905 7059 7095

9570 9507 9750 9705

9057 9075 0579 0597

0759 0795 0957 0975

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-317 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check Live updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-317 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-317 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-317 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize s 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.