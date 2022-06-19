LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-4 Winning Numbers for June 19; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-4 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-4 today on Sunday, June 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 1 crore, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000.
KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-4 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY
- First Prize: Rs 1 crore
- Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
- Third Prize: Rs 5,000
- Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
- Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
- Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
- Sixth Prize: Rs 500
- Seventh Prize: Rs 100
TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS
7489 7498 7849 7894
7948 7984 4789 4798
4879 4897 4978 4987
8749 8794 8479 8497
8974 8947 9748 9784
9478 9487 9874 9847
HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-4 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check Live Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-4 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-4 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
- Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-4 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
- If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
- Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
- Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
- Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON JULY 17
Monsoon Bumper draw will be held on July 17 in 6 Series MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MG
First prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
