LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR- 552 Winning Numbers for June 4; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya KR- 552 Winning Numbers for June 4; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR- 552 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR- 552 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Karunya KR- 552 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Saturday, June 4 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk

KERALA KARUNYA KR- 552 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR- 552 today on Saturday, June 4 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA KARUNYA KR- 552 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  • First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500
  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

5724              5742            5274            5247

5472              5427            7524            7542

7254              7245            7452            7425

2574              2547             2754           2745

2457              2475             4572           4527

4752              4725             4257            4275

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR- 552 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR- 552 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR- 552 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

  1. Winners of Karunya KR- 552 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
  3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
  4. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
  5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

first published:June 04, 2022, 11:23 IST