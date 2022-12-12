LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-697 Result for December 12; Winners List

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 16:25 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has declared the result for Win Win W-697 lucky draw for Monday, December 12. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored Read More
0227
0692
1570
1618
1793
2394
3247
3415
5176
5197
5673
6281
7134
7533
7633
9226
9795
9809
0364
1620
4852
5563
6402
6447
6797
6799
7009
8820
0146
0494
1132
1764
2303
3578
5045
5162
6456
7067
7276
8184
9256
9790
0038 0160 0457
0682 0800 0816
1016 1199 1628
1837 1925 1996
2167 2368 2383
2461 2487 2501
2524 2602 2622
2863 2909 3092
3204 3451 3477
3480 3494 3627
3687 3834 3869
3934 4115 4423
4487 4884 4914
5119 5268 5352
5457 5465 5587
5958 6048 6057
6132 6190 6382
6733 6757 6871
6879 6887 6986
7092 7160 7287
7398 7682 7721
7830 7907 7912
8028 8271 8415
8525 8532 8718
8904 8908 8929
9410 9575 9674
9853 9903 9945
0052 0067 0099 0109 0112 0232 0235 0269 0360 0423 0524 0526 0544 0618 0654 0725 0776 0929 0935 0996 1028 1202 1552 1678 1989 2036 2189 2244 2327 2439 2621 2716 2779 3027 3029 3095 3099 3206 3251 3289 3334 3540 3558 3655 3750 3811 3984 4183 4208 4275 4277 4295 4413 4454 4519 4543 4571 4682 4719 4741 4997 5160 5172 5236 5248 5319 5370 5659 6020 6199 6231 6250 6279 6316 6343 6650 6707 6822 6944 7010 7015 7061 7105 7106 7213 7283 7286 7295 7443 7496 7510 7515 7552 7576 7710 7724 7757 7805 7825 7864 7951 8015 8047 8094 8242 8247 8333 8438 8439 8441 8478 8549 8832 8882 8886 8889 8896 9004 9133 9170 9218 9227 9346 9392 9535 9701
3029 3099 4295 7212 7951 3251 0269 8047 7496 2327 5160 6343 0618 0725 0109 0232 7510 3334
7105 4519 4543 6231 5659 9346 6199 8832 2244 5236 7576 7552 1989 7864 9227 0929 1678 2779 8441 0067 6316 6822 9535 4741 7825 9392 4719 0776 0524 0935 0360 8549 3558 4275
3206 8242 2716 3095 7443 1028 7061 7710 8247 9218 0544 0099 0996 7286 8438 4183 7015 4277
7757 8882 5370 6020 4682 7805 3655 8886 8094 2036 4454 9004 3289 9170 7295 3984 9701
4997 8333 6707 8015 8478 5172 0423 7515 2621 4208 6650 6944 6250 0112 7010 3750 9133
7106 3540 2439 3811 5319 0235 8439 4413 0052 1202 3027 7724 0526 8896 1552 5248 6279 7283
1837 8271 2501 0800 7682 2461 4914 7912 2622 2602…
8718 5958 1199 6757 4423 6733 8532 2487 8929 2524 9410 6879 5268 8908 3451 0816 5119 5465…
2909 6986 3480 6048 5352 3869 3204 8415 7830 6132 4884 8028 3477 9575 1016 6887 3834 7092…
3934 6190 0682 6382 5587 0160 8904 4115 2167 0457 5457 2863 1996 1925 9903 3092 7721…
3687 9945 9853 7287 9674 8525 6871 1628 0038 2368 3627 7160 4487 6057 3494 2383 7398 6382…
Check LIVE Updates of WIN WIN W-697 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of WIN WIN W-697 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Winners of WIN WIN W-697 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
