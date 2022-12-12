CHANGE LANGUAGE
LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-697 Result for December 12; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of winning numbers for Win Win W-697 lucky draw for December 12

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 16:25 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Monday, December 12: Win Win W-697 Results Today on Monday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Win Win W-697, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Win Win W-697, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has declared the result for Win Win W-697 lucky draw for Monday, December 12. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored Read More

Key Events

Dec 12, 2022 15:41 IST

IN PIC: Full List of Winning Numbers for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize

Dec 12, 2022 16:09 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 5,000

0227

0692

1570

1618

1793

2394

3247

3415

5176

5197

5673

6281

7134

7533

7633

9226

9795

9809

Dec 12, 2022 16:09 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 5th prize worth Rs 2,000

0364

1620

4852

5563

6402

6447

6797

6799

7009

8820

Dec 12, 2022 16:07 IST

FULL LIST OF LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE WORTH RS 1,000

0146

0494

1132

1764

2303

3578

5045

5162

6456

7067

7276

8184

9256

9790

Dec 12, 2022 16:04 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers For 7th Prize worth Rs 500

0038 0160 0457

0682 0800 0816

1016 1199 1628

1837 1925 1996

2167 2368 2383

2461 2487 2501

2524 2602 2622

2863 2909 3092

3204 3451 3477

3480 3494 3627

3687 3834 3869

3934 4115 4423

4487 4884 4914

5119 5268 5352

5457 5465 5587

5958 6048 6057

6132 6190 6382

6733 6757 6871

6879 6887 6986

7092 7160 7287

7398 7682 7721

7830 7907 7912

8028 8271 8415

8525 8532 8718

8904 8908 8929

9410 9575 9674

9853 9903 9945

Dec 12, 2022 16:02 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100

0052 0067 0099 0109 0112 0232 0235 0269 0360 0423 0524 0526 0544 0618 0654 0725 0776 0929 0935 0996 1028 1202 1552 1678 1989 2036 2189 2244 2327 2439 2621 2716 2779 3027 3029 3095 3099 3206 3251 3289 3334 3540 3558 3655 3750 3811 3984 4183 4208 4275 4277 4295 4413 4454 4519 4543 4571 4682 4719 4741 4997 5160 5172 5236 5248 5319 5370 5659 6020 6199 6231 6250 6279 6316 6343 6650 6707 6822 6944 7010 7015 7061 7105 7106 7213 7283 7286 7295 7443 7496 7510 7515 7552 7576 7710 7724 7757 7805 7825 7864 7951 8015 8047 8094 8242 8247 8333 8438 8439 8441 8478 8549 8832 8882 8886 8889 8896 9004 9133 9170 9218 9227 9346 9392 9535 9701

Dec 12, 2022 15:58 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - PART 5

3029  3099  4295  7212  7951  3251  0269  8047  7496  2327  5160  6343  0618  0725  0109  0232  7510  3334

Dec 12, 2022 15:55 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - PART 4

7105  4519  4543  6231  5659  9346  6199  8832  2244  5236  7576  7552  1989  7864  9227  0929  1678  2779  8441  0067  6316  6822  9535  4741  7825  9392  4719  0776  0524  0935  0360  8549  3558  4275

Dec 12, 2022 15:51 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - PART 3

3206  8242  2716  3095  7443  1028  7061  7710  8247  9218  0544  0099  0996  7286  8438  4183  7015  4277

Dec 12, 2022 15:50 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - PART 3

7757  8882  5370  6020  4682  7805  3655  8886  8094  2036  4454  9004  3289  9170  7295  3984  9701

Dec 12, 2022 15:48 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - PART 2

4997  8333  6707  8015  8478  5172  0423  7515  2621  4208  6650  6944  6250  0112  7010  3750  9133

Dec 12, 2022 15:45 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - PART 1

7106 3540 2439 3811 5319 0235 8439 4413 0052 1202 3027 7724 0526 8896 1552 5248 6279 7283

Dec 12, 2022 15:42 IST

Dec 12, 2022 15:40 IST

Dec 12, 2022 15:38 IST

Dec 12, 2022 15:36 IST

Dec 12, 2022 15:34 IST

Dec 12, 2022 15:32 IST

Dec 12, 2022 15:30 IST

Dec 12, 2022 15:25 IST

by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers for December 12 lucky draw here.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN WIN W-697 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of WIN WIN W-697 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of WIN WIN W-697 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of WIN WIN W-697 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

