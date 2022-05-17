CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#LIC#Weather#Gyanvapi
Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-313 Winning Numbers for May 17; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-313 Winning Numbers for May 17; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-313 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-313 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-313 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-313 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-313 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Tuesday, May 17 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-313 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-313 today on Tuesday, May 17 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5,000

KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-313 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

2795          2759          2975             2957

2579          2597          7295             7259

7925          7952          7529             7592

9275          9257           9725            9752

9527          9572           5279            5297

5729          5792           5927            5972

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-313 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-313 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-313 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-313 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON MAY 22

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Kerala lottery department will be holding Vishu bumper draw. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala lottery department will be holding Vishu bumper draw. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)
  • 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 500

Ticket prize: Rs 250

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 17, 2022, 12:17 IST