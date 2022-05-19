CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Cannes2022#KarnatakaSSLC#Weather#Gyanvapi
Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-421 Winning Numbers for May 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-421 Winning Numbers for May 19; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-421 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-421 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-421 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-421 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-421 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Thursday, May 19 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-421 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-421 today on Thursday, May 19 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

ALSO READ: Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-85 Lottery Result LIVE on Sunday, May 22; First Prize Rs 10 Crore

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-421 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  • First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500
  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

2745           2754          2475         2457

2574           2547          7245         7254

7425           7452          7524         7542

4275            4257          4725        4752

4527           4572           5274        5247

5724            5742           5427       5472

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-421 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-421 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-421 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-421 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON MAY 22

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Ticket prize: Rs 250
1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
6th Prize: Rs 2,000
7th Prize: Rs 1,000
8th Prize: Rs 500

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 19, 2022, 12:36 IST