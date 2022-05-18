Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-85 Lottery Result LIVE on Sunday, May 22; First Prize Rs 10 Crore

KERALA VISHU BUMPER BR-85 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for annual Vishu Bumper BR-85 lottery on Sunday, May 22 at 2 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 10 crore, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 50 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 5 lakh. The lucky draw will be held in 6 Series VB, IB, SB, HB, UB, KB. Prize of one ticket is Rs 250. Kerala Vishu Bumper 2022 is the 85th bumper draw of the Kerala lotteries department. It will be followed by monsoon bumper.

The sale of tickets for the Vishu bumper lucky draw was inaugurated by state minister at Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets can be purchased from any authorised dealer.

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 BR-85: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000 (10 Crore)

2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000 (5 Lakhs)

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

4th Prize: 1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

6th Prize: Rs 2,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

HOW TO CHECK VISHU BUMPER-2022 BR-85 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Vishu Bumper-2022 BR-85 here from 3 pm on May 22, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Vishu Bumper-2022 BR-85 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

You need to do Control F and search the last four numbers of the ticket.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Vishu Bumper-2022 BR-85 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 10,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 10,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery i.e. www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Home Page will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Click on “Upcoming lottery”

Step 4: Click on the Link For Vishu Bumper Lottery Result

Step 5: Pdf will appear on the screen. Download it.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

