KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the Karunya KR-585 lucky draw results for Saturday, January 28. The government representatives organised the lucky draw at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The prize for first place is worth a whopping Rs 80 lakh, and the ticket for second place is for Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Participants in the lucky draw should be informed that the impartial judges have kept an eye on the entire lottery game.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-586 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 28.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

6317 6371 6137 6173

6731 6713 3617 3671

3167 3176 3761 3716

1637 1673 1367 1376

1763 1736 7631 7613

7361 7316 7163 7136

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-586 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-586 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-586 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in Karunya KR-586 can view the results by visiting www.keralalottery.info, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department. Apart from the website, the results are also available to check on the official website.

To enter the lottery, tickets cost Rs 40 and may be purchased from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Kerala has three significant lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Register at www.keralalottery.com.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: Download the PDF by clicking the Download button in the upper right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya KR-586 draw must confirm their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

