Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Karunya Plus KN-454 Winning Numbers for January 12; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-454 lucky draw for Thursday, January 12. The lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner of the Kerala Lottery draw will receive a huge amount of Rs 80 lakh followed by Rs 10 lakh cash prize for the winner of the second spot. The winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw was monitored by independent judges. Check the full list below:

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-454 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 12.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

4370 4307 4730 4703

4037 4073 3470 3407

3740 3704 3047 3074

7430 7403 7340 7304

7043 7034 0437 0473

0347 0374 0743 0734

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-454

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS: Result at 3 pm

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS: To be updated

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-454 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Log on to keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-454 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-454 can view the results by visiting the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteries.com.

In addition to its website, the lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Any one can participate in the lottery by buying a Rs 40 tickt from the Taluk lottery offices across the state. Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

The results of Karunya Plus KN-454 must be confirmed from the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If anyone finds their ticket number matching the results published in the official gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days. They must carry their original ticket and a ID proof for identification purpose in claiming the prize,

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

