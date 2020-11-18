Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 472 to be Announced at 3 Pm Today on Official Website

The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-472 result will be declared on Wednesday, November 18 at 3 pm. Those who have purchased the ticket for Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-472 can check the result at the Kerala State Lottery Department’s official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-472 is going to win a sum as huge as Rs 70 Lakh. The second and third winners will get a sum of Rs 5 Lakhs and Rs 1 Lakh, respectively. Take a look at the remaining prizes of the lottery:

• Fourth prize: Rs 5000

• Fifth prize: Rs 2000

• Sixth prize: Rs 1000

• Seventh prize: Rs 500

• Eighth prize: Rs 100

• Consolation prize: Rs 8000

All prize winners must ensure that they produce their winning ticket and a valid identity proof in Kerala State Lottery Department’s office. The winning money will only be credited to your account after the entire verification is complete.

The winners who have won an amount that is taxable will only get the sum after the deduction of tax. Currently, there are three Taluk Lottery Offices that are functional. There is one office each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

To check Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-472 result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and visit the official website, keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 18.11.20 Akshaya AK-472' and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page consisting of the results. Carefully match the digits of the winning numbers with your ticket. If the winning ticket digits are the same as your ticket then you have won the lottery

Kerala State Lottery Department rolls out seven weekly lotteries, these include; Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries. Apart from this the department also has six bumper lotteries.