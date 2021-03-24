Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 490 lottery Results to be Announced Today at 3 pm

The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-490 result will be declared on Wednesday March 24. Those who have purchased the ticket for the lottery can check the result at 3 PM at the official department website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. The lottery draw to determine the winner takes place at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. If you do not win a prize in today’s lottery, then you can try your luck in any other daily lottery. The state conducts lotteries throughout the seven days of the week and also holds special lotteries on the occasions of Vishu, Onam, Christmas, and Dussehra.

To check the lottery result for March 24 Akshaya AK 490, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit www.keralalotteryresult.net through any browser

Step 2: Search for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 24.03.21 Akshaya AK-490′ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: The result will open in a new page. Match the winning number with your ticket numbers.

If you have a winning ticket then you have won any of the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 70 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 2000

Sixth prize: Rs 1000

Seventh prize: Rs 500

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8000

To claim the winning amount you will have to make a trip to the Kerala State Lottery Department office along with a valid identity proof and the winning ticket. This is required for the verification process. Further, if you have won a prize which falls in the tax bracket then, know that the money will be credited only after tax deduction.

There are three offices of the lottery department, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.