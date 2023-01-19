Kerala Lottery X'mas New Year Bumper 2022-23 BR-89 Result at 2 PM; First Prize Rs 16 Crore

Read more

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 Lottery: Prize Structure:

Rs 16 crore, the second prize winners dividing Rs 10 crore amongst themselves. The third prize winners will take home one lakh each.

There are 10 series in the BR-89 ticket draw in the Christmas New Year Bumper Draw. These include XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, and XL. There are a total of 90 lakh tickets, each of which costs Rs 400. This comes from the face value of Rs 312.50 plus 28% GST.

There are a total of 3,88,840 prizes. The prize structure of Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw is dependent on these series.

The first prize is common to all series, which means there will be only one winner amongst all the series. The winner will take home the grand prize worth Rs 16 crore. The agent’s commission deducted from this prize money will be around Rs 1.6 crore. The second prize of Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw will have a winner from each series in the Kerala State Lottery. They will each receive Rs 1 crore. This adds up to a total amount of Rs 10 crore. The agent’s commission will be Rs 1 crore. Two prizes will be given in each series as the third prize. Each will receive Rs 1 lakh, bringing the total amount to Rs 20 lakh. The agent’s commission will be Rs 2 lakh. For the fourth prize, each winner of Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw will receive Rs 5,000, bringing the total number of prizes to 64,800. The total amount will be Rs 32.40 crore. The agent’s commission on fourth prize is Rs 3 crore. The last four digits are to be drawn 54 times for the fifth prize. The amount of prizes is Rs 3,000 with 48, 600 number of prizes. This will bring the total amount to up to Rs 14,58 crore with the agent’s commission to Rs 1.45 crore. The prize structure for the sixth and seven prizes of Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Draw is also available on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department. It will also be giving 9 consolation prizes of Rs 3 lakh. The total amount will be Rs 27 lakh with the agent’s commission of over Rs 2 lakh.

