Kerala Lottery Result for April 14, 2021: Akshaya AK-493 Winners to be Announced at 3 pm

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the winners list of Akshaya AK-493 lottery on Wednesday, April 14. Akshaya AK is a weekly lottery and is rolled out every Wednesday. People who have the tickets for the April 14 lottery can check the results by going to the official page of the lottery department- www.keralalotteryresult.net after its declaration at 3 pm. Lucky draws areconducted by the lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram to decide the winners of the game.

Ticket holders of the Akshaya AK 493 lottery can check the results by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net after 3 pm.

Step 2: Next, click on the option reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 14.04.21 Akshaya AK-493′ from the homepage.

Step 3: After the click, the result containing the list of the winners will be displayed on a new page.

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is mentioned in the winners list or not.

The state lottery department gives various cash prizes to the winners of the lottery. The prizes range between Rs 100 and Rs 70 lakh. Check the list below:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

In order to claim these prizes, the winners are required to submit the winning lottery tickets, a proper identity card along with his/her passport-size photos within 30 days to the Kerala State Lottery Department office. After 30 days the lottery ticket is considered invalid.

Also, the lottery department will not consider any damaged winning tickets therefore the ticket holders are advised to keep their lottery tickets intact.

After the submission of the documents, a verification process will be initiated by the department after which the amount will be transferred to the winners. As the prizes are subject to tax deduction, proper deductions will also be made if applicable.

The other weekly lotteries organised by the Kerala lottery department includes Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Bumper lotteries are also conducted on special occasions. Tickets for the weekly lotteries can be availed at Rs 40 per ticket while Rs 200-Rs 300 is the charge for a bumper lottery ticket.

