Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-30 Winning Numbers for December 28; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 09:11 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-30 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-30 will get Rs 1 Crore. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-30 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-30 will get Rs 1 Crore. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-30 Result for Wednesday, December 28. Check prize money and other details here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-30 today on Wednesday, December 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 28.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

6274           6247           6724           6742

6427           6472           2674           2647

2764           2746           2467           2476

7624           7642           7264           7246

7462           7426           4627           4672

4267           4276           4762           4726

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-30 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-30 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

first published:December 28, 2022, 09:11 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 09:11 IST
