Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Fifty Fifty FF-30 Winning Numbers for December 28; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-30 today on Wednesday, December 28 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 GUESSING NUMBERS
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 28.12.2022 Lottery is ending with
6274 6247 6724 6742
6427 6472 2674 2647
2764 2746 2467 2476
7624 7642 7264 7246
7462 7426 4627 4672
4267 4276 4762 4726
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 LOTTERY RESULT?
Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-30 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-30 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES
- Monsoon Bumper
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
