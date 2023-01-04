CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-31 Winning Numbers for January 4; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-31 Winning Numbers for January 4; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 12:58 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-31 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-31 will get Rs 1 crore. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-31 Today Result: The first prize winner of Fifty Fifty FF-31 will get Rs 1 crore. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery for Wednesday, January 4

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-31 today on Wednesday, January 4 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 Crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-31 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 04.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

3049            3094          3409          3490

3904            3940          0349          0394

0439            0493          0934          0943

4309            4390           4039         4093

4930            4903           9304         9340

9034            9043           9430         9403

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-346 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-31 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-31 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-31 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

