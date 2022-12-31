CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Karunya KR-582 Winning Numbers for December 31; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Karunya KR-582 Winning Numbers for December 31; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 10:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-582 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-582 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-582 Result for Saturday, December 31. Also check winning numbers for Nirmal NR-309 lottery for December 30

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-582 today on Saturday, December 31 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

ALSO READ: Winning Numbers for December 31 Satta King Games

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-582 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

0596            0569           0956            0965

0659            0695           5096            5069

5906            5960           5609            5690

9056            9065           9506            9560

9605            9650           6059            6095

6509            6590           6905            6950

ALSO READ: DpBOSS 2022: LIVE Satta Matka Result for December 31

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-582 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-582 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-582 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-582 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-309 LOTTERY FOR DECEMBER 30

(Image: keralalotteryresult.net)
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh.

December 31, 2022, 10:08 IST
last updated:December 31, 2022, 10:08 IST
