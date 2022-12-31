Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Karunya KR-582 Winning Numbers for December 31; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-582 today on Saturday, December 31 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

ALSO READ: Winning Numbers for December 31 Satta King Games

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-582 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 30.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

0596 0569 0956 0965

0659 0695 5096 5069

5906 5960 5609 5690

9056 9065 9506 9560

9605 9650 6059 6095

6509 6590 6905 6950

ALSO READ: DpBOSS 2022: LIVE Satta Matka Result for December 31

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-582 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-582 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-582 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-582 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-309 LOTTERY FOR DECEMBER 30

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper Summer Bumper Vishu Bumper Thiruvonam Bumper Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh.

Read all the Latest India News here