Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-452 Winning Numbers for December 29; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-452 today on Thursday, December 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-452 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 29.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

9673 9637 9763 9736

9367 9376 6973 6937

6793 6739 6397 6379

7963 7936 7693 7639

7396 7369 3967 3976

3697 3679 3796 3769

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-452 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-30 LOTTERY FOR DECEMBER 28

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-452 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-452 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-452 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89 Cost of ticket: Rs 400 First Prize: Rs 16 Crore Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners) Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners) Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here