Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR-308 Winning Numbers for December 23; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-308 today on Friday, December 23 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-308 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 23.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

0973 0937 0793 0739

0397 0379 9073 9037

9703 9730 9307 9370

7093 7039 7903 7930

7309 7390 3097 3079

3907 3970 3709 3790

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-308 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-308 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-308 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-308 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-308 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

