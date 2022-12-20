CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-344 Winning Numbers for December 20; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
1-MIN READ

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-344 Winning Numbers for December 20; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 10:11 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-344 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-344 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-344 Result for Tuesday, December 20. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-344 today on Tuesday, December 20 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-344 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 20.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2357            2375           2537            2573

RELATED STORIES

2735            2753           3257            3275

3527            3572           3725            3752

5237            5273           5327            5372

5723            5732           7235            7253

7325            7352           7523            7532

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-344 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-344 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-344 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. How to check Kerala Lottery Results
  2. kerala lottery
  3. kerala lottery result
  4. kerala lottery result today
first published:December 20, 2022, 10:11 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 10:11 IST
Read More