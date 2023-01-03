CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-346 Winning Numbers for January 3; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-346 Winning Numbers for January 3; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 10:56 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-346 Today Result: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-346 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-346 lottery for Tuesday, January 3

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-346 today on Tuesday, January 3 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-346 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 03.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

7869           7896           7689           7698

7986           7968           8769           8796

8679           8697           8976           8967

6789           6798           6879           6897

6978           6987           9786           9768

9876           9867           9678           9687

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-346 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-346 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-346 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-346 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

