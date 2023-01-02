CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Win-Win W-700 Winning Numbers for January 2; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 12:00 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-700 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-700 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-700 Result for Monday, January 2

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Win-Win W-700 today on Monday, January 2 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-700 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 02.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

9621            9612           9261          9216

9162            9126           6921          6912

6291            6219           6192          6129

2961            2916           2691          2619

2196            2169           1962         1926

1692            1629           1296         1269

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-700 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-700 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-700 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win-Win W-700 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

