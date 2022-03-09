LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK- 539 Winning Numbers for March 9; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA AKSHAYA AK- 539 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK- 539 for Wednesday, March 9. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. The lucky number for first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AA 253312.
Check the full list of winning numbers below:
WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AA 253312
WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AL 621919
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
AA 312327 AB 133429
AC 663279 AD 345522
AE 752712 AF 482381
AG 787796 AH 912553
AJ 104713 AK 840756
AL 821660 AM 643039
WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
AB 253312 AC 253312
AD 253312 AE 253312
AF 253312 AG 253312
AH 253312 AJ 253312
AK 253312 AL 253312
AM 253312
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
1561 2224 4146
4398 4953 4993
5370 6443 7153
7359 7622 8020
8160 8193 8278
8533 8714 9804
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
1494 1968 3068
5661 6018 6689
9036
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0494 0554 1014
1017 1512 1579
2306 3576 3742
4079 4144 4390
4442 4540 4935
6047 6368 6416
6859 7021 7071
7227 7450 7812
8407
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0149 0175 0614
0633 0642 0859
0938 0974 1249
1377 1390 1470
1674 1712 1888
1950 2082 2156
2276 2356 2397
2406 2452 2639
2659 2718 2744
2782 2931 3144
3277 3532 3935
4314 4352 4424
4717 4746 4922
5032 5090 5353
5447 5489 5654
5765 5965 6078
6084 6229 6284
6393 6563 6779
6894 7106 7362
7431 7594 7763
7880 7902 8077
8126 8500 8563
8876 8893 9140
9526 9568 9716
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
0174 0186 0364
0424 0652 0674
1039 1094 1294
1395 1437 1694
1727 1745 1795
2002 2079 2141
2216 2244 2319
2500 2519 2578
2595 2619 2742
2749 2818 2819
2839 2985 3260
3342 3373 3509
3668 3740 4021
4087 4110 4189
4195 4339 4376
4377 4419 4456
4511 4570 4647
4779 4868 4951
5019 5078 5097
5242 5290 5546
5698 5699 5788
5876 5922 6062
6348 6391 6411
6449 6455 6511
6521 6523 6546
6602 6658 6672
6688 6914 7017
7023 7297 7298
7419 7674 7770
7810 7990 8028
8197 8295 8413
8421 8437 8450
8482 8511 8701
8730 8806 8884
8918 9035 9042
9075 9236 9277
9378 9401 9402
9453 9500 9606
9682 9793 9806
9810 9827 9927
9928 9948 9989
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Akshaya AK- 539 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS
PAYEES RECEIPT
https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view
LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view
A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view
CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK
http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf
KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 ON MARCH 20
The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 on Sunday, March 20.
The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.
The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Monsoon Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
