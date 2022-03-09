State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK- 539 Winning Numbers for March 9; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK- 539 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK- 539 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Akshaya AK- 539 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Check Check the full list of winning numbers for Wednesday, March 9 lucky draw below:

News Desk

KERALA AKSHAYA AK- 539 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK- 539 for Wednesday, March 9. The lucky draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw was held under the supervision of independent judges. The lucky number for first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AA 253312.

Check the full list of winning numbers below:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AA 253312

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AL 621919

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

AA 312327             AB 133429

AC 663279             AD 345522

AE 752712            AF 482381

AG 787796           AH 912553

AJ 104713             AK 840756

AL 821660            AM 643039

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

AB 253312                AC 253312

AD 253312               AE 253312

AF 253312               AG 253312

AH 253312               AJ 253312

AK 253312               AL 253312

AM 253312

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

1561               2224                4146

4398               4953                4993

5370               6443                7153

7359               7622                 8020

8160                8193                8278

8533               8714                 9804

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

1494               1968               3068

5661               6018              6689

9036

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0494                 0554                  1014

1017                 1512                  1579

2306                 3576                  3742

4079                 4144                  4390

4442                 4540                  4935

6047                6368                   6416

6859                 7021                  7071

7227                  7450                 7812

8407

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0149               0175               0614

0633               0642               0859

0938               0974               1249

1377               1390               1470

1674               1712               1888

1950               2082               2156

2276               2356               2397

2406               2452               2639

2659               2718               2744

2782               2931               3144

3277               3532               3935

4314               4352               4424

4717               4746               4922

5032               5090               5353

5447              5489                5654

5765              5965                6078

6084              6229                6284

6393              6563                 6779

6894              7106                 7362

7431               7594                7763

7880               7902                8077

8126               8500               8563

8876               8893               9140

9526                9568                9716

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0174                 0186                0364

0424                 0652                0674

1039                 1094                1294

1395                 1437                1694

1727                 1745                1795

2002                  2079               2141

2216                 2244                 2319

2500                 2519                2578

2595                 2619                2742

2749                 2818                2819

2839                 2985                3260

3342                 3373                3509

3668                 3740               4021

4087                 4110              4189

4195                 4339               4376

4377                 4419              4456

4511                 4570              4647

4779                 4868              4951

5019               5078                5097

5242                5290               5546

5698                5699               5788

5876                5922               6062

6348                 6391              6411

6449                 6455              6511

6521                 6523              6546

6602                6658               6672

6688                 6914              7017

7023                7297               7298

7419                7674              7770

7810               7990               8028

8197               8295             8413

8421                8437            8450

8482               8511             8701

8730               8806             8884

8918               9035             9042

9075               9236             9277

9378              9401              9402

9453             9500              9606

9682              9793             9806

9810            9827               9927

9928           9948                 9989

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK- 539 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 ON MARCH 20

The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 on Sunday, March 20.

The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.

The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

