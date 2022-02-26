LIVE: Kerala Karunya KR-538 Lottery Winning Numbers for February 26; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA KR-538 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-538 today on Saturday, February 26 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA KARUNYA KR-538 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: R. 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

7102 7120 7012 7021

7210 7201 1702 1720

1072 1027 1270 1207

0712 0721 0172 0127

0271 0217 2710 2701

2170 2107 2071 2017

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-538 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-538 lucky draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-538 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-538 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 ON MARCH 20

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 on Sunday, March 20.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

