LIVE: Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Here’s Winning Numbers for January 27 Karunya Plus KN-405 Lottery; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-405 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-405 today on THursday, January 27 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-405 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-405 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-405 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-405 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 IN MARCH

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 in March.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.