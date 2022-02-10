CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#AssemblyElections#Movies#IPL2022Auction#IndvsWI#Budget2022#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-407 Winning Numbers for February 10; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-407 Winning Numbers for February 10; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-407 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-407 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-407 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-407 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-407 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Thursday, February 10 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-407 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-407 today on Thursday, February 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. .

Here’s Guessing Numbers for February 10:

5742            5724          5472       5427

5274            5247          7542       7524

7452            7425          7254       7245

4572            4527          4752       4725

4257            4275          2574        2547

2754            2745          2457       2475

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-407 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 IN MARCH

The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 in March.

The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.

The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:February 10, 2022, 13:34 IST