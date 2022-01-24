LIVE: Kerala Lottery Result 2022: How to Get Money Winning Numbers for January 24 Win Win W-652 Lottery; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA WIN WIN W¬-652 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Win Win W¬-652 for Monday, January 24. The lucky draw is taking place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw is being held under the supervision of independent judges. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 75 lakh is WD 754961, and the lucky number for second prize of Rs 5 lakh is WF 955840.

Check LIVE Updates for Win Win W-652 lottery below:

IN PROGRESS: Lucky numbers for 7th prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WD 754961

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WF 955840

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WA 465566 WB 910593

WC 110109 WD 383904

WE 138261 WF 343899

WG 191738 WH 888754

WJ 116562 WK 606785

WL 817317 WM 979967

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

WA 754961 WB 754961

WC 754961 WE 754961

WF 754961 WG 754961

WH 754961 WJ 754961

WK 754961 WL 754961

WM 754961

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0253 1836 2274

2589 2861 3203

3326 3544 3998

4843 5185 5734

5779 7199 7416

9832 9983

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0874 2424 4224

4309 4812 5646

5967 7061 7783

9212

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0039 0627 0770

1516 2786 2991

4126 4758 5100

6284 6711 7447

7623 7842

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

5699 9127 0412 8774

9688 0461 5860 1012

2929 9652 7463 0305

6549 5240 5376 7823

9859 2890

To be continued…

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN WIN W¬-652 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Win Win W¬-652 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win Win W¬-652 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY BR-84 IN MARCH

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper Lottery BR-84 in March.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 6 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 25 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 200.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

