KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Akshaya Lottery No. AK-586 lucky draw results for Sunday, February 5 were made public by the Kerala state lottery department. At 3 p.m., government representatives staged the lucky draw at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The winner in the first place will receive a sizeable award of Rs 70 lakh. The Kerala Lottery game was overseen by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-586 GUESSING NUMBERS

3025 3052 3205 3250

3502 3520 0325 0352

0235 0253 0532 0523

2305 2350 2035 2053

2530 2503 5302 5320

5032 5023 5230 5203

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-586 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-586 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Go to the Kerala Lotteries website www.keralalottery.info

Step 2: Click on “Lottery Result."

STEP 3: A new page will load. Select “View."

STEP 4: To access the PDF, click the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-586 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To view the Akshaya AK-586 lottery results, go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these findings. If you’re interested in playing the lottery, you can purchase tickets for Rs 40 each at any Taluk lottery office in the state. Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the three of Kerala’s most well-known lottery offices.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette must be checked by Akshaya Lottery No. AK-586 winners to verify the validity of their winning tickets. They have 30 days to bring their tickets and identification to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram if they discover their ticket number in the published gazette.

