KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Following the daily protocol, the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-587 lucky draw results for Sunday, February 12 have been declared by the Kerala State lottery department. The lucky draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction at Thiruvananthapuram.

Today’s weekly lottery ticket’s first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakhs. Participants must note that the Kerala Lottery game is overseen by an unbiased panel of judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-587 GUESSING NUMBERS

8461 8416 8641 8614

8146 8164 4861 4816

4681 4618 4186 4168

6841 6814 6481 6418

6184 6148 1846 1864

1486 1468 1684 1648

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-587 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: To be updated at 3 pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR THE 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-587 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Step 1: Visit www.keralalotteries.com.

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Lottery Result.’

Step 3: As a new page opens up, click on ‘View.’

Step 4: You can now view the PDF by simply clicking the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-587 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants can check the official website- www.keralalotteries.com to access the results of Akshaya AK-587 lottery results. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To place the wager, buy a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. The three most well-known lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Akshaya AK-587 draw must first authenticate the validity of their winning ticket by checking the results in the Kerala Government Gazette. If one finds their ticker number in the gadget, they have 30 days to present the ticket along with an identification document to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

