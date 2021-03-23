Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Outcomes of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-253 at 3 pm

Ticket holders of the Sthree Sakthi SS-253 lottery will be able to check the results of the same at 3 pm. The outcomes will be declared by the Kerala State lottery department on its official website www.keralalotteryresult.net. Every Tuesday, Kerala Sthree Sakthi lottery draw is organised by the lottery department at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders will have to match their lottery ticket number with those mentioned on the winners’ list to claim the prize money.

Here is how you can check the results of the Tuesday Kerala Lottery in simple steps:

Step 1. Ticket holders will have to visit the homepage of the Kerala Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ to check the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-253 result post declaration.

Step 2. They will then have to click on the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 23.03.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-253’.

Step 3. The lottery result will be displayed on a new page.

Step 4. Look if your ticket number is present in the winning list or not.

The Kerala Lottery Department gives several prizes to the winners of the lucky draw. The list is provided below:

First Prize- Rs 70 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

All the lucky winners of the lottery will have to claim the winning amount of up to Rs 1 lakh from the district lottery office. While to claim the amount between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh winners will have to go to the office of the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

And for the prize money which is more than Rs 20 lakhs, the winners can claim it only from the director of the State lottery department.

The amount will be awarded only after a verification process and the amount will be handed after tax deduction if applicable as per the state government norms.

On every single day of the week, the Kerala state lottery department conducts a lottery draw including Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. The lottery department also organises four festival bumper draws.