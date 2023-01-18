Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Fifty Fifty FF-33 Winning Numbers for January 18; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-33 LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: According to the daily procedure, the Kerala state lottery department has declared the results for Fifty Fifty FF-33 lucky draw for Wednesday, January 18. The lucky draw took place at 3 pm by the government representatives at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will be awarded a huge amount of Rs 1 crore, while the 2nd prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will be given a price of Rs 5,000. Players who are taking part in the Kerala Lottery should be aware that the complete lottery game was monitored by independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-33 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 18.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

8407 8470 8047 8074

8740 8704 4807 4870

4087 4078 4780 4708

0847 0874 0487 0478

0784 0748 7840 7804

7480 7408 7084 7048

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY FF-33 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE: Result at 3 PM

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH: To be announced

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-33 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit www.keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can view the PDF by selecting the Download icon on the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-33 LOTTERY RESULTS?

By going to www.keralalottery.info, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, participants of the Fifty Fifty FF-33 lottery game can view the results. In addition to the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased for Rs 40 each from any Taluk lottery office in the state if you’re interested in participating. Three lottery offices are notable in Kerala: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

To verify their winning tickets, winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-33 draw must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to claim the prize by going to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January 2023:

Draw number: BR 89 Cost of ticket: Rs 400 First Prize: Rs 16 Crore Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners) Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners) Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

