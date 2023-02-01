KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: According to the daily schedule, the Kerala state lottery department has released the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-35 lucky draw that was held on February 1. In Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction at the Gorky Bhavan, the government representatives organised the lucky draw at 3 PM. The winner in the first place will be awarded a sizeable sum of Rs 1 crore, and the winner in second place will receive Rs 10 lakh. A cash prize of Rs 5,000 will be given to the third-place winner. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF- 35 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 01.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

2634 2643 2364 2346

2463 2436 6234 6243

6324 6342 6423 6432

3264 3246 3624 3642

3426 3462 4263 4236

4623 4632 4326 4362

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF- 35 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Open www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the top right corner of the page and click the Download icon.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY-FIFTY FF-35 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in the Fifty Fifty FF-35 lottery can check the results by going to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at http://keralalotteries.com. Addiontianlly, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to play the lottery, you can do so at any Taluk lottery office in the state for Rs 40 per ticket. Lottery offices in Kerala stand out in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

By comparing their winning tickets to the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette, the winners of the Fifty Fifty FF-35 draw must verify the authenticity of their winning tickets. If they locate their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to present their tickets and identification to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

