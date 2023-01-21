Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Karunya KR-585 Winning Numbers for January 21; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA KARUNYA KR-585 LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Karunya KR-585 lucky draw result for Saturday, January 21, has been released by the Kerala state lottery department. The lucky draw was held at 3 pm by the government representatives at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first-place winner will be awarded a sum of Rs 80 lakh, and the ticket for the second-place prize will receive Rs. . Winners of the third prize will get Rs. . Participants taking part in the lucky draw should be aware that the entire lottery game has been monitored by the independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-585 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 21.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

6472 6427 6742 6724

6247 6274 4672 4627

4762 4726 4267 4276

7642 7624 7462 7426

7264 7246 2647 2674

2467 2476 2764 2746

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-585 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-585 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-585 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants in Karunya KR-585 can view the results by visiting the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info. Additionally, the results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Anyone can enter the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalottery.info and register.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Access the PDF by clicking the Download icon in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette must be checked by Karunya KR-585 draw winners to verify their winning tickets. If your ticket numbers match the lucky numbers in the published gazette, you have 30 days to claim the prize by going to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with your tickets and identification.

