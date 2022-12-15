CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN-450 Result Today; Check Details
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN-450 Result Today; Check Details

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 09:17 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-450 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-450 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)



Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-450 Lottery Result for Thursday, December 15. Check prize money details and how to check, claim it

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-450 today on Thursday, December 15 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-450 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 15.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

3046          3064           3406              3460

3604          3640           0346              0364

0436          0463           0634              0643

4306          4360           4036              4063

4630          4603          6304               6340

6034          6043          6430               6403

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-450 PRIZE DETAILS

  1. 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  2. 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  3. 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  4. 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  5. 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  6. 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  7. 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  8. Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-450 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-450 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-450 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

