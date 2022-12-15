Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN-450 Result Today; Check Details

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-450 today on Thursday, December 15 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-450 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 15.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

3046 3064 3406 3460

3604 3640 0346 0364

0436 0463 0634 0643

4306 4360 4036 4063

4630 4603 6304 6340

6034 6043 6430 6403

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-450 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 500 7th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-450 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-450 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-450 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

