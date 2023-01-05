CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Karunya Plus KN-453 Winning Numbers for January 5; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

January 05, 2023

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-453 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-453 will get Rs 80 Lakh.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-453 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-453 will get Rs 80 Lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-453 lottery for Thursday, January 5. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-453 today on Thursday, January 5 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-453 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 05.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

1872            1827           1782          1728

1287            1278           8172          8127

8712            8721           8217          8271

7182            7128           7812          7821

7218            7281           2187          2178

2817            2871            2718         2781

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-453 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-453 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya Plus KN-453 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-453 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

