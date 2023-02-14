Kerala Lottery 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-352 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department announced the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-352 lucky draw results on Tuesday, February 14. The lucky draw is conducted by government officials around 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, and the runner-up will receive Rs 10 lakh. The participant in the third position will get Rs 5000. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-352 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 14.02.2023 Lottery

5923 5932 5293 5239

5392 5329 9523 9532

9253 9235 9352 9325

2593 2539 2953 2935

2359 2395 3592 3529

3952 3925 3259 3295

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-352 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 pm

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH: To be updated

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-352 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-352 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-352 lottery results are available on the official Kerala Lottery Department website, www.keralalottery.info. These findings are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery tickets cost Rs 40 and can be purchased at any Taluk lottery office in the state. The three most well-known lottery offices in Kerala are in the districts of Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Kattappana (Idukki), and Punalur (Kollam district).

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Navigate to the Kerala Lottery website.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: To access the PDF file, click the Download button in the upper right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-352 participants must check the lottery game results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After finding your ticket number in the published gazette, you will get 30 days to claim your prize money by visiting the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Remember to carry your ticket and identification proof to claim the prize money.

