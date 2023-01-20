CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Nirmal NR-312 Winning Numbers for January 20; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Nirmal NR-312 Winning Numbers for January 20; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 11:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-312 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-312 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-312 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-312 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-312 lottery for Friday, January 20. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA NIRMAL NR-312 LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE UPDATE: The Nirmal NR-313 lucky draw results for Friday, January 20 were released by the Kerala state lottery department. The lottery was conducted at 3 pm by the government representatives at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lucky winner of the first prize will be awarded a sum of Rs 70 lakh, while the second-place winner will be given the amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game was monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-312 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 20.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

7912         7921          7192           7129

7291         7219          9712           9721

9172         9127          9271           9217

1792         1729          1972           1927

1279         1297          2791           2719

2971          2917         2179           2197

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-312

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH: Result at 3 PM

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH: To be announced

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-312 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-312 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit www.keralalottery.info, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department to view the results. In addition to the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. At any Taluk lottery office in the state, interested candidates can enter the lottery by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 each. Three lottery offices in Kerala are: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit www.keralalottery.info

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

The lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette must be checked by the Nirmal NR-312 draw winners to verify their winning tickets. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to claim the prize by going to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

first published:January 20, 2023, 11:08 IST
last updated:January 20, 2023, 11:08 IST
