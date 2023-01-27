CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Nirmal NR-313 Winning Numbers for January 27; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 13:29 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-313 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-313 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-313 lottery for Friday, January 27. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department announced the Nirmal NR-313 lucky draw results for Friday, January 27. The lottery game was conducted by the government officials at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan, adjacent to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky winner of the first prize will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh, and the winner of second place will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will get Rs 1 lakh in prize money. Independent judges monitored the entire lottery game. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

2418          2481           2148            2184

2841          2814           4218            4281

4128          4182           4821            4812

1248          1284           1428           1482

1824          1842           8241           8214

8421          8412           8124            8142

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-313 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-313 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the results, go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.com. In addition to the website, these results are made available through the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery can be entered by interested candidates by purchasing tickets for Rs 40 apiece at any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, Kattappana (Idukki district), Punalur (Kollam district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the notable lottery offices.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Navigate to www.keralalottery.com

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’

STEP 4: Access the PDF by clicking the Download symbol in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The Nirmal NR-313 draw winners must check the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify their winning tickets. They have 30 days to claim the prize if they find their ticket number in the published gazette by going to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.

