Kerala Lottery 2023: How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Today? Nirmal NR-314 Result Out; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Nirmal NR-314 Lottery lucky draw results for Friday, February 3 have been announced by the Kerala State lottery department. The lucky draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction at Thiruvananthapuram. Today’s weekly lottery ticket’s first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakhs each for the Nirmal NR-314 lottery ticket. The prize winners are advised to cross-check the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrendered the ticket within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-314 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 03.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

8712 8721 8172 8127

8271 8217 7812 7821

7182 7128 7281 7218

1872 1827 1782 1728

1287 1278 2871 2817

2781 2718 2187 2178

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-314 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-314

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit the site www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Now, click on the ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: As a new page opens up, click on ‘View.’

STEP 4: You can now view the PDF by simply clicking the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-314 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The official website of the Kerala Lottery department is www.keralalotteries.com, where participants of Nirmal Lottery NO NR-314 can access the results. One can also find these results in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you are interested in placing your wager, you can buy a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. For the unversed, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Nirmal Lottery NO NR-314 draw must first verify their winning tickets by consulting the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number is published in the Gazette, you will have 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Make sure you carry your ticket and identification.

Read all the Latest India News here