CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Today? Nirmal NR-314 Result Out; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Today? Nirmal NR-314 Result Out; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 12:35 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-314 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-314 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-314 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-314 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-314 lottery for Friday, February 3. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Nirmal NR-314 Lottery lucky draw results for Friday, February 3 have been announced by the Kerala State lottery department. The lucky draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction at Thiruvananthapuram. Today’s weekly lottery ticket’s first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakhs each for the Nirmal NR-314 lottery ticket. The prize winners are advised to cross-check the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrendered the ticket within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-314 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 03.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

8712         8721          8172           8127

RELATED STORIES

8271         8217          7812           7821

7182         7128          7281           7218

1872         1827          1782           1728

1287         1278          2871           2817

2781          2718          2187          2178

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-314 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-314

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit the site www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Now, click on the ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: As a new page opens up, click on ‘View.’

STEP 4: You can now view the PDF by simply clicking the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-314 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The official website of the Kerala Lottery department is  www.keralalotteries.com, where participants of Nirmal Lottery NO NR-314 can access the results. One can also find these results in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you are interested in placing your wager, you can buy a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. For the unversed, Kerala has three lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

  1. Winners of the Nirmal Lottery NO NR-314 draw must first verify their winning tickets by consulting the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  2. If your ticket number is published in the Gazette, you will have 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.
  3. Make sure you carry your ticket and identification.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. How to check Kerala Lottery Results
  2. kerala lottery
  3. kerala lottery result
  4. kerala lottery result 2023
  5. kerala lottery result today
first published:February 03, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 12:35 IST
Read More