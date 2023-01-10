CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-347 Lucky Numbers for January 10; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-347 Lucky Numbers for January 10; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 10:17 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-347 Lucky Numbers for January 10; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-347 lottery for Tuesday, January 10. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-347 today on Tuesday, January 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.



KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-347 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 10.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

7016            7061          7106           7160

7601            7610           0716          0761

0176            0167           0671          0617

1706            1760           1076          1067

1670            1607           6701          6710

6071            6017           6170          6107

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-347 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.



HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-347 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-347 can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-347 draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

