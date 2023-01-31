KERALA LOTTERY RESULT LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery agency announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-350 fortunate draw results on Tuesday, January 31. The government representatives held the lucky draw at Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. The winner in first place will be awarded a huge amount of Rs 75 lakh, while the runner-up will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place recipient will get Rs 5,000. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-350 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 31.01.2023 Lottery is ending with:

7813 7831 7183 7138

7381 7318 8713 8731

8173 8137 8371 8317

1783 1738 1873 1837

1378 1387 3781 3718

3871 3817 3178 3187

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-350 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-350 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-350 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-350 lottery results can be seen on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, www.keralalottery.info. Additionally, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Tickets costing Rs 40 can be purchased at any Taluk lottery office in the state by lottery participants. Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices.

CHECK STEPS TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalottery.com.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: A new page will appear. Choose ‘View.’

STEP 4: Open the PDF file by clicking the Download button in the upper right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-350 lottery must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify their winning numbers. To pick up your winnings, you will have about 30 days to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with your tickets and identification.

