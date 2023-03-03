Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-318 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala State lottery department, on March 3, announced the results of the lottery. The Nirmal NR-318 lottery draw results were released by the Kerala state lottery department at 3 PM today. Following the usual practice, the lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near the Bakery Junction.
The winner will receive a huge prize of Rs 70 lakh. The second-place winner will receive Rs 10 lakh while the third-place winner will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh. For participants’ information, the entire process of the lucky draw was judged unbiasedly. The complete list of lottery results is below:
KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER
3074 3047 3704 3740
3407 3470 0374 0347
0734 0743 0437 0473
7304 7340 7034 7043
7430 7403 4307 4370
4037 4073 4730 4703
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-318 LOTTERY
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
- Visit the website www.keralalotteries.com
- Click on the “Lottery Result" option.
- On the new page, choose “View."
- To access the PDF file of the result, click on the Download button in the top right corner of the page.
HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-318 LOTTERY RESULTS?
To check the outcome of the Nirmal NR-318, check the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com. You can also refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. To participate in the lottery, buy the tickets for Rs 40 each from any Taluk lottery office within the state.
The most popular lottery officer in Kerala is situated in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
If you have won the Nirmal NR-318 lucky draw, verify the winning ticket by checking with the Kerala lottery results
make sure to verify the validity of your winning ticket by referring to the that are announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you have confirmed your win, you have up to 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and proof of identity. This applies only if your ticket number is listed in the published gazette.
