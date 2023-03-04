CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-591 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-591 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 11:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-591 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-591 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-591 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-591 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-591 lottery for Saturday, March 4. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-591 lucky draw for Saturday, March 4th. The draw took place at 3 PM in the Gorky Bhavan, which is near the Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky winner of the lottery will receive a substantial prize amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the second-place winner will be given Rs 5 lakh. Those who finish in third place will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The entire lottery game is always monitored by independent judges.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

1094           1049          1904           1940

1409           1490          0194           0149

0914           0941          0419           0491

9104          9140           9014           9041

9410          9401           4109           4190

4019          4091           4910           4901

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-591 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-591 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-589 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The official Kerala Lottery Department website, www.keralalotteries.com, allows you to access the results of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-591. Additionally, these outcomes are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you wish to participate in the lottery, you can purchase a ticket for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. Kerala is home to three prominent lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit the website www.keralalotteries.com.

STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result’ from the menu.

STEP 3: Click on the ‘View’ button once a new page loads.

STEP 4: To access the PDF file, click on the download icon located in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette for Karunya Lottery No. KR-591 draw, you have 30 days to claim your prize money. To claim your winning amount, visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and identity proof.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
first published:March 04, 2023, 11:41 IST
last updated:March 04, 2023, 11:41 IST
