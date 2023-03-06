CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-709 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 11:54 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-709 Today Result: The first prize winner of Win-Win W-709 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Win-Win W-709 lottery for Monday, March 6. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The results of the Win-Win W-709 lucky draw were announced by the Kerala state lottery agency on Monday. Government officials conducted the lucky draw at 3:00 PM in Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first, second, and third prize winners will receive Rs 75 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It is worth mentioning that the entire Kerala Lottery game was overseen by impartial judges. Please refer to the list of winning numbers provided below.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

8941          8914          8491           8419

8194          8149          9841           9814

9481          9418          9184           9148

4891          4819          4981           4918

4189          4198          1894           1849

1984         1948           1489           1498

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-709 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-709 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Go to www.keralalottery.info.

2. Click on “Lottery Result" in the menu.

3. On the following page, choose “View."

4. To download the PDF of the results, click on the download icon located in the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-709 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To verify the results of the Win-Win W-709 lottery, you can either visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info or check the Kerala Government Gazette. If you wish to participate in the lottery, you can buy tickets for Rs. 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state, with the most sought-after offices being situated in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you happen to win the lottery game, it’s crucial to ensure the validity of your winning ticket by verifying the Kerala lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette. Upon matching your ticket number with the one published in the Gazette, you will have a window of 30 days to claim your prize money. In order to claim the prize, you will need to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and present your winning ticket along with proof of identification.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
