Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-709 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES TODAY: The results of the Win-Win W-709 lucky draw were announced by the Kerala state lottery agency on Monday. Government officials conducted the lucky draw at 3:00 PM in Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first, second, and third prize winners will receive Rs 75 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It is worth mentioning that the entire Kerala Lottery game was overseen by impartial judges. Please refer to the list of winning numbers provided below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-709 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-709 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

1. Go to www.keralalottery.info.

2. Click on “Lottery Result" in the menu.

3. On the following page, choose “View."

4. To download the PDF of the results, click on the download icon located in the top-right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-709 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To verify the results of the Win-Win W-709 lottery, you can either visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info or check the Kerala Government Gazette. If you wish to participate in the lottery, you can buy tickets for Rs. 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state, with the most sought-after offices being situated in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you happen to win the lottery game, it’s crucial to ensure the validity of your winning ticket by verifying the Kerala lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette. Upon matching your ticket number with the one published in the Gazette, you will have a window of 30 days to claim your prize money. In order to claim the prize, you will need to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and present your winning ticket along with proof of identification.

