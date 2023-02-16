Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-457 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-457 lucky draw on Thursday, February 16. The lottery draw was held in Gorky Bhavan, near the Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. A sum of Rs 80 lakhs will be awarded to the first-place winner, while Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the second-ticket winner. The second runner-up would receive Rs 1 lakh. Independent judges monitored the entire lottery game. Check the complete list here.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 GUESSING NUMBERS
8143 8134 8413 8431
8314 8341 1843 1834
1483 1438 1384 1348
4813 4831 4183 4138
4381 4318 3814 3841
3184 3148 3481 3418
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 LOTTERY
COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
Step 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com.
STEP 2: Select ‘Lottery Result.’
STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Select ‘View.’
STEP 4: Click the Download button in the upper right corner of the page to view the PDF.
HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-457 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Participants in the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-457 can get the results on the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteries.com. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested individuals can play the lottery by acquiring Rs 40 lottery tickets from any Taluk lottery office in the state. In Kerala, the Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are the three well-known lottery offices.
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
Winners of the Karunya Plus KN-457 draw must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the accuracy of their winning tickets. If participants discover their ticket number in the published gazette, they have 30 days to attend the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification.
