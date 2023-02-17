Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-316 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Nirmal Lottery NO. NR-314 lucky draw results for Friday, February 17 have been announced by the Kerala State lottery department. At the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction, the lucky draw was held. The Nirmal NR-316 lottery ticket’s first prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh for playing today’s weekly lottery. The prize winners are requested to verify their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and to turn in their tickets within 30 days of receiving them.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-316 GUESSING NUMBERS

8479 8497 8749 8794

8947 8974 4879 4897

4789 4798 4987 4978

7849 7894 7489 7498

7984 7948 9847 9874

9487 9478 9784 9748

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-316 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-316 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

Step 1: Simply visit the website www.keralalotteries.com.

Step 2: Next up, click on the ‘Lottery Result.’

Step 3: When the new page opens up, click on ‘View.’

Step 4: Now you can view the PDF by simply clicking the Download button on the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-316 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Players can get the Nirmal NR-316 lottery results by visiting the official website, www.keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Government Gazette also publishes these results. To place your bet, get a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district) are home to Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

By checking the results in the Kerala Government Gazette, winners of the Nirmal NR-316 draw must first verify the validity of their winning ticket. If a person discovers their ticket number in a Gazette, they have 30 days to present the ticket and identification document to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram in order to claim their prize.

