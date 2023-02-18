CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-589 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-589 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 12:48 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-589 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-589 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-589 lottery for Saturday, February 18. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Karunya Lottery No. KR-589 lucky draw results for Saturday, February 18, in accordance with the rules of the game. The lucky draw was held at 3 PM in the Gorky Bhavan which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winning lottery ticket will be awarded a sizeable amount of Rs 80 lakh in prize money, and the second-place ticket will receive Rs 5 lakh. Third-place finishers will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The prize winners must submit their tickets for redemption within 30 days of receiving them and are urged to verify their winning numbers against those published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-589 GUESSING NUMBERS

2947        2974            2497          2479

2794        2749            9247          9274

9427        9472            9724          9742

4297        4279            4927          4972

4729         4792           7294          7249

7924        7942            7429          7492

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-589 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-589 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You can read the results for the Karunya Lottery No. KR-589 on the official Kerala Lottery Department website, www.keralalotteries.com. These outcomes are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to bet, you can purchase a lottery ticket for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. Kerala has three notable lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Choose ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: Click the ‘View’ button when a new page displays.

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the page’s top right corner and click the Download symbol.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-589 draw must check the Kerala lottery results which are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number appears in the Gazette, you have thirty days to present your ID and ticket at the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

