Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR-589 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Karunya Lottery No. KR-589 lucky draw results for Saturday, February 18, in accordance with the rules of the game. The lucky draw was held at 3 PM in the Gorky Bhavan which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winning lottery ticket will be awarded a sizeable amount of Rs 80 lakh in prize money, and the second-place ticket will receive Rs 5 lakh. Third-place finishers will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The prize winners must submit their tickets for redemption within 30 days of receiving them and are urged to verify their winning numbers against those published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-589 GUESSING NUMBERS

2947 2974 2497 2479

2794 2749 9247 9274

9427 9472 9724 9742

4297 4279 4927 4972

4729 4792 7294 7249

7924 7942 7429 7492

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-589 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs. 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-589 LOTTERY RESULTS?

You can read the results for the Karunya Lottery No. KR-589 on the official Kerala Lottery Department website, www.keralalotteries.com. These outcomes are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to bet, you can purchase a lottery ticket for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. Kerala has three notable lottery offices: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Choose ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: Click the ‘View’ button when a new page displays.

STEP 4: To view the PDF, go to the page’s top right corner and click the Download symbol.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

The winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-589 draw must check the Kerala lottery results which are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number appears in the Gazette, you have thirty days to present your ID and ticket at the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

