Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-588 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-588 Result Today; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 10:33 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-588 Today Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-588 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-588 lottery for Sunday, February 19. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery agency has released the Akshaya Lottery No. AK-588 lucky draw results for Sunday, February 19. As always, the lucky draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan at 3 pm in the afternoon in Thiruvananthapuram. A sizable prize of Rs 70 lakh will be given to the first-place winner. Players should be informed that independent judges monitored the entire Kerala Lottery game. Check full list of winning numbers for Sunday’s lucky draw below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-588 GUESSING NUMBERS

3678         3687         3768          3786

3867         3876         6378          6387

6738         6783          6837         6873

7368         7386         7638          7683

7836         7863         8367          8376

8637         8673         8736          8763

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-588 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-588 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 1000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?

STEP 1: Visit the Kerala Lotteries’ website.

Step 2: Choose “Lottery Result."

STEP 3: A new page will be displayed. Choose “View."

STEP 4: To obtain the PDF, click the Download icon in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-588 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalottery.info to check the Akshaya AK-588 lottery results. The Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the lottery outcomes.

If you want to play the lottery, you can buy tickets for Rs 40 at any taluka lottery office in the state. Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices are in the districts of Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Akshaya Lottery No. AK-588 winners must check the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm the accuracy of their winning tickets. Participants have 30 days to present their tickets and identification to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

